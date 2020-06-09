Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $533,000 Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,838 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,274 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

