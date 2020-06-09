Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $602,000 Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 88.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

