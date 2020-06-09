Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $718,000 Stock Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Autoliv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

