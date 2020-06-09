Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vereit were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 668,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 134,968 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vereit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,357,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 650,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 78,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

