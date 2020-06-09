Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 144,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

