Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,540 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 982,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

NYSE INN opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $843.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.