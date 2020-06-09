Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 18,500 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after purchasing an additional 901,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,737,000 after buying an additional 203,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $91,008,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

NYSE OHI opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $216,024. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.