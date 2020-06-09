Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,400 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

