Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,868 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,320 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

