Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 400 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in GrubHub by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in GrubHub by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GrubHub by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in GrubHub by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GrubHub by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock worth $1,010,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

