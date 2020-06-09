Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $189.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

