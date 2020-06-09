Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 14,600 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 221,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 53,444 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $153,420 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

