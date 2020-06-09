Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 654 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,619,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

