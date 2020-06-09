Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $445,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,115,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

