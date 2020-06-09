Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione Sells 630 Shares of Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $22,617.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Paccione also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skechers USA alerts:

On Monday, May 4th, Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00.

SKX stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Skechers USA’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.