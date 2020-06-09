Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 380 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in NuVasive by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

