Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $148,278,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter worth $108,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,156,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,041. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.