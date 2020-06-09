SP Asset Management Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,566.61.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,404.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,032.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.