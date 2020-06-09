SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of SPX worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPX by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. SPX Corp has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. SPX’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.