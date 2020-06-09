Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,152 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Stantec worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,411 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,793,000 after buying an additional 208,291 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,219,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.11. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

