State Street Corp Acquires 414,072 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,072 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $42,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARI stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 48.60, a current ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.