State Street Corp Buys 89,953 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.39% of Core-Mark worth $43,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CORE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.