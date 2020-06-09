State Street Corp Grows Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Colfax worth $40,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 940.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colfax in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

