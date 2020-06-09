State Street Corp Grows Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.21% of Pra Group worth $40,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,953,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pra Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pra Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Pra Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. Pra Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pra Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

