State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,799 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $40,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

HDB stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.