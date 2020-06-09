State Street Corp Has $40.27 Million Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

State Street Corp raised its position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $40,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. FIX began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

