State Street Corp Has $43.74 Million Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $43,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

