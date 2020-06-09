State Street Corp Has $44.34 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $44,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFBS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.29. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

