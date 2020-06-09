State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.21% of Meritage Homes worth $44,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,400,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 451,629 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after acquiring an additional 163,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

