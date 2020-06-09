State Street Corp Increases Position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.74% of ChemoCentryx worth $43,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $1,183,388.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,695.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $486,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,280,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,913 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,392 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. On average, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.