State Street Corp Purchases 62,171 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.96% of Penn National Gaming worth $43,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $668,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

