State Street Corp Sells 17,279 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $40,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Navient by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Navient by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

