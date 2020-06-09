Stephens Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $190.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Stephens from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.86.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $169.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $177.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

