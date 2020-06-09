Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Steris has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steris to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NYSE:STE opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.79. Steris has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.13.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steris will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

