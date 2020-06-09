SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUOPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $663.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

