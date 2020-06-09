TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $80,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average is $122.38. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,735 shares of company stock worth $32,223,604. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

