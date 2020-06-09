Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) Stock Position Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) by 1,511.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Taronis Technologies worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Taronis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRNX opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Taronis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taronis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Taronis Technologies Profile

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

