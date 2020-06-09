Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,295,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,267,000 after buying an additional 1,701,218 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,730,000 shares of company stock worth $48,588,900. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

