Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,744,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $237.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.76 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.93.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

