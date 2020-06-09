Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.