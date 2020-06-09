Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,637,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,791,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,917 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,674,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 884,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,695 shares of company stock worth $230,655 in the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

