Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,005,000 after acquiring an additional 118,323 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,444,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,156 shares of company stock valued at $19,802,508 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

TRU opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

