Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.48 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $156,296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,613,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after buying an additional 283,505 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 81,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $377.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.86. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,452.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total value of $653,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,301,351.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.