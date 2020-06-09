Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 66,194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Noble Energy worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,069.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 97,293 shares of company stock worth $394,345. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBL opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

