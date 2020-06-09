Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.62 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,538,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.88. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 197.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

