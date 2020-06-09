Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.18 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 142,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

BMRN stock opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $112.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,452 shares of company stock worth $10,711,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

