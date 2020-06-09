Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,442,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,719,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 919,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 858,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,679,000 after buying an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $138.88.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

