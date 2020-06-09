Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after acquiring an additional 62,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.48.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $169.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average of $135.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $170,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $2,276,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,513,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,443,655.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

