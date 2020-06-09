Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1,226.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in RingCentral by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $261.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.29 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,214,845.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total transaction of $1,901,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,832,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,619 shares of company stock worth $37,339,477. 8.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNG. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

