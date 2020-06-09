Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,332 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 331.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 59,636 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 69.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 22,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NYSE:ALK opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

